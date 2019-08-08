Markets

Rand stays above R15/$ as Eskom generates uncertainty

Concern over Eskom’s debt has kept the rand under pressure, with the local currency largely shrugging off an emerging-market recovery

08 August 2019 - 10:08 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand remained under pressure on Thursday morning, failing to pull back under the R15/$ handle, as domestic uncertainty puts local risk assets on the back foot.

Concern that the government will ultimately be unable to generate a plan to shed Eskom’s debt load has meant that foreigners continue to sell SA bonds, while few analysts expect any significant strength in the local currency in coming months.

This is amplifying any risk-off moves on local markets, with most emerging-markets slightly firmer on Thursday and the global focus squarely on the Chinese yuan.

The yuan remains below seven to the dollar, having breached this level for the first time in 11 years earlier this week, although Chinese authorities subsequently fixed this while maintaining they were not using their currency as a trade war weapon.

Some consolidation in the rand is expected ahead of Friday’s Women’s Day public holiday.

At 9.38am the rand was flat at R15.0526/$ and R16.8813/€, while weakening 0.27% to R18.3296/£. The euro was 0.15% firmer at $1.1216.

The benchmark 10-year R186 government bond had weakened, with its yield falling one basis point to 8.35%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

The recent stream of negative political and economic news has put an 80 basis points, or 0.8%, premium on SA’s 10-year bond, said Albert Botha, head of fixed income portfolio management at Ashburton Investments.

“The additional risk premium is now equal to what we saw in the days running up to the ANC elective conference in December 2017. Investors, and particularly foreign investors, are wary,” Botha said in a note.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold stays close to $1,500 on trade war concerns

Safe-haven metal benefits from slew of interest rate cuts and US-China spat
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil rises on expectations producers might cut supply

Saudi Arabia and other Opec members could take action to stabilise prices
Markets
3 hours ago

BRIAN KANTOR: How best to cope with unwelcome rand weakness

Any confident sense that SA can address its structural weaknesses will bring immediate reward in the form of lower interest rates and inflation
Opinion
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Broke SAA ‘is being drip-fed’ by banks

National

Eskom wants most of R440bn of debt transferred to the government

Companies / Energy

Lesetja Kganyago vows to defend Reserve Bank’s independence

Economy

PETER BRUCE: Now what’s the plan, Mr President?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.