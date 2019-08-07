Economy

Lesetja Kganyago vows to defend Reserve Bank’s independence

Governor points to confusion over nationalisation, ownership and the power to decide the institution’s policy

07 August 2019 - 17:52 Sunita Menon
The Reserve Bank is ready to go to war over its independence, says its governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Kganyago, who was appointed for a second term in July effective from November, has been vocal about calls in the ANC to nationalise the Bank, digging in on its independence and role in protecting the value of the currency.

“The conversation around the Reserve Bank has confused ownership with the mandate [and] with the independence of the institution,” Kganyago told journalists at an informal roundtable in Rosebank on Wednesday.

“If it ends up happening and nationalisation takes place, what would we go to war about? When our independence is threatened, that’s when you will see us taking the fight. That’s when the war will happen,” he said.

Kganyago said he would not engage in internal party politics, but would strongly defend the Bank’s independence and mandate if it was threatened by the government.

The Bank’s mandate and independence have been at the centre of a heated debate. It became part of public discourse when the ANC released an election manifesto on January 12, which stated that policymakers should consider growth and employment when deciding on policy.

It also got caught up in intra-ANC disagreements on whether the Bank should be nationalised — despite ownership having no bearing on its monetary policy decisions. This was reiterated by the ANC last week, following the party’s national executive committee meeting.

Unlike most central banks, the SA Reserve Bank has been privately owned since it was established in 1921. But its shareholders have no control over monetary policy, financial stability policy or banking regulation.

Kganyago said the debate around nationalisation served as a distraction from real issues such as pressing forward with structural reforms. 

“The more this thing gets peddled, the more we are distracted from digging into the real challenges we face as a country,” he said.

Nationalisation would not address the contraction in the economy in the first quarter of 2019, the unemployment rate which is at an 11-year high of 29%, electricity constraints and continued policy uncertainty, he said.

While the Bank was concerned about SA’s potential growth, central banks are incapable of raising growth, he said.​

menons@businesslive.co.za

