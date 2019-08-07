Lesetja Kganyago vows to defend Reserve Bank’s independence

The Reserve Bank is ready to go to war over its independence, says its governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Kganyago, who was appointed for a second term in July effective from November, has been vocal about calls in the ANC to nationalise the Bank, digging in on its independence and role in protecting the value of the currency.

“The conversation around the Reserve Bank has confused ownership with the mandate [and] with the independence of the institution,” Kganyago told journalists at an informal roundtable in Rosebank on Wednesday.

“If it ends up happening and nationalisation takes place, what would we go to war about? When our independence is threatened, that’s when you will see us taking the fight. That’s when the war will happen,” he said.

Kganyago said he would not engage in internal party politics, but would strongly defend the Bank’s independence and mandate if it was threatened by the government.