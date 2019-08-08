Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Now what’s the plan, Mr President? An anxious country has adopted the foetal position and is under the table, waiting BL PREMIUM

Be careful what you wish for. RW Johnson, whose work I read just to practice writing and thinking, warned in a piece on Politicsweb last week that our fiscal collapse is imminent now, and welcomes the inevitability of it all.

“In fact, an [International Monetary Fund] bail-out will be a happy ending,” he writes. “It will bring down the curtain on a disastrous period of misgovernance and force proper structural reform to be undertaken at last.”