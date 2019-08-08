PETER BRUCE: Now what’s the plan, Mr President?
An anxious country has adopted the foetal position and is under the table, waiting
08 August 2019 - 05:06
Be careful what you wish for. RW Johnson, whose work I read just to practice writing and thinking, warned in a piece on Politicsweb last week that our fiscal collapse is imminent now, and welcomes the inevitability of it all.
“In fact, an [International Monetary Fund] bail-out will be a happy ending,” he writes. “It will bring down the curtain on a disastrous period of misgovernance and force proper structural reform to be undertaken at last.”
