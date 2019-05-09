RAMAPHOSA FACTOR
Rand rises to its strongest in a week
The rand remains stuck in a tight range as the market waits for the outcome of the elections
The rand rose to the strongest level in a week against the dollar on Wednesday as millions of South Africans took part in an election that may make or break President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform drive.
SA’s currency gained as much as 0.9% to R14.3054/$, the strongest since May 1, and was 0.3% stronger at R14.3941/$ by 7.20pm SA time. It was 0.37% stronger at R16.1067/€ and strengthened almost 1% against the British pound, which was hit by receding confidence that the UK’s two major parties would reach a compromise on a Brexit deal with the EU.
Gains in the past two trading days reversed some of the recent losses, which were partly attributed to surveys that gave mixed signals on the results. That heightened anxiety among those who think that a less-than-convincing win for the ANC might not only derail Ramaphosa’s agenda but could also see him being removed and replaced by someone from the faction aligned with his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
Political leaders and hopeful politicians give their views on SA's 2019 elections.
"The expectation is that the ANC will receive close to 60%, that as we know would provide a strong mandate" for Ramaphosa, Piotr Mathys, a London-based emerging-markets analyst at Rabobank, said on Wednesday. Anything below 55% would be seen as a disappointment. A good performance by the ANC could push the rand to a R13.80/$ to R14.05/$ range, Mathys said.
A strong showing by the governing party should see the rand test the R14/$ level because of optimism that Ramaphosa would then be able to reshuffle his cabinet and remove Zuma loyalists, Monex Europe analyst Simon Harvey, also based in London, said this week.
Investors are counting on Ramaphosa to push on with fighting corruption and implementing economic reforms, such as the mooted breakup of Eskom, which are seen as being key to the country avoiding a potential downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service.
Moody’s is the only ratings agency with an investment grade on the country and losing that could prompt investors to sell SA assets, pressuring the rand and increasing borrowing costs through higher bond yields.
Ahead of the vote, measures of volatility signalled pessimism over whether the period of relative calm would last. The rand’s
one-week implied volatility against the dollar was at 17.1%
on Wednesday. Only the Turkish lira was expected to have
wilder swings.
The tone among investors is "increasingly cynical" that the election will herald a big change in the direction of the economy, Citigroup economist Gina Schoeman wrote this week in a note prepared after meetings in London. Our medium-term view remains realistically bearish until reforms are actually announced with clear implementation timelines," she said.
A weaker rand, which fuels inflation through increases in prices of imported goods such as oil, could prompt the Reserve Bank, which has been a subject of political debates around its ownership and mandate in the run-up to the polls, to maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates. That will make it less likely that the Bank, which has a 3% to 6% inflation target, will reverse the 0.25 percentage point hike in the repo rate from November 2018, which left it at 6.75%.
"The most recent developments in relation to oil prices and the exchange rate, along with other previously identified risks, such as electricity and water tariffs, and food prices, show that vigilance and data dependency must remain the order of the day," deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Tuesday. With Bloomberg