No Bosasa and no granny parties — KZN voters make their mark for change

With a push by the big parties to garner a percentage of the minority vote in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, some residents believed the time is right for a change in the province.

Lynette Debbie and her daughter Claire arrived at the Ferndale Primary School voting station in the predominantly coloured area of Newlands East, near Durban.

Once there, both went their separate ways in terms of their voting preferences. Lynette, an unashamed DA voter, was urging others in her queue to “do the right thing”.

“I cannot vote for Bosasa [the ANC]. As far as I am concerned there is no New Dawn and state capture is alive and kicking and our money is being siphoned into corrupt officials’ pockets. Things are falling apart everywhere. I need to vote so that a new and honest government can change things around,” she said.

This was in reference to revelations by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry about how the controversial prison security company allegedly lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights.