Inmates vote under tight security at Durban prison

However, the IEC said on Wednesday that the exact number of actual voters would remain unknown until the process came to an end.

According to IEC presiding officer Fikile Nxumalo, there was no voters’ roll for the prison. Instead, provided the inmates had their ID books and were verified as registered voters, they were allowed to cast their ballots.

One of those prisoners was Velile Lutyeku, who is housed in the maximum-security Medium B section. He had voted in every election since 1994, but given that he was sent to prison “two years and 11 months ago” it was his first ballot behind bars. And despite his conviction, he would vote the way that he always had — for the “new dawn”.

“It’s exciting that we are also part of what is happening outside, that we are given a chance to vote even in here,” said Lutyeku, who turns 60 on Sunday. “We are hoping our vote will also strengthen the democracy that we have.”

Lutyeku and eThekwini municipality Ward 12 councillor Mduduzi Ngcobo were found guilty in 2016 of arranging the killing of Thuli Ndlovu‚ chairperson of the KwaNdengezi branch of the Abahlali baseMjondolo shack dwellers’ movement.