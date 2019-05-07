EDITORIAL: Election is a testament to a maturing democracy

While the SA economy is sadly ailing, the political campaigns of recent months demonstrate that our body politic is alive and kicking.

Over the weekend the three biggest political parties held election rallies attracting tens of thousands of supporters who were spirited, lively and thoroughly tolerant and disciplined. The rallies are a testament to the robust health of SA’s democracy.

Although we have a large dominant party which has governed for the 25 years since liberation, we also have a multiplicity of smaller parties which are free to campaign and compete. These smaller parties are growing as our democracy matures. So before a single vote has been cast, as South Africans we have a great deal to celebrate. Democracy is thriving.

This alone is reason enough to go out and vote on Wednesday. Each vote is a vote in support of democracy and a vote in support of the belief that as South Africans we have a collective future.