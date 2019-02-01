JSE watchers will have their eyes on SA’s factories on Friday

The start of a new month puts the focus on the health of the manufacturing sector, both locally and globally.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was reported as remaining under the neutral 50 point level in January, coming in at 49.5 points, a slight improvement from December’s 49.4 points.

Japan reported an annual decline in manufacturing production of 1.9% in December, down from 1.5% growth in November.

The statistics showing Asian economies are suffering under US President Donald Trump’s protectionist tariffs set a gloomy tone on Friday morning, contributing to Tokyo’s Topix index declining 0.16% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 0.31%.

The monthly Absa-sponsored SA manufacturing PMI done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research for January is scheduled for release at 11am, followed by January’s new vehicle sales figures at about 2pm.