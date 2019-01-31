Economy

Rand firms following upbeat local data

SA recorded a trade surplus of R17.1bn in the final month of 2018, while PPI was better than expected

31 January 2019 - 15:00 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

The rand added to the 30c gain it made overnight against the dollar on Thursday afternoon, bolstered by upbeat local data.

SA imports fell at a faster pace than its exports in the final month of 2018, with the country’s trade account surplus of R17.1bn in that month almost twice that of market expectations.

Earlier, farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), decelerated to 5.2% in December from November’s 6.8%, beating market forecasts of 5.8%.

December’s trade surplus was attributable to exports of R102.75bn and imports of R85.58bn, data from Sars showed on Thursday. The Bloomberg consensus had been for a surplus of R9bn.

Exports decreased 13.4% in December from November, while imports fell 25.8% month-on-month.

Trade numbers are notoriously volatile, with analysts saying the overall trend is more important. A trade surplus eases pressure on the rand and SA’s current account.

At 2.10pm, the rand was 0.21% firmer at R13.286/$, 0.14% stronger at R15.2629/€, while remaining flat at R17.4621/£. The euro was flat at $1.1489.

The rand was adding to gains made overnight after the US Federal Reserve delivered a dovish monetary policy message, with the Fed now penciling only one interest-rate increase in 2019, having previously given forward guidance of two.

This brought the local currency to a seven-month high against the dollar, with the rand’s 7.45% appreciation making it the best performing currency among its emerging-market peers.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Concern about disruption due to sanctions lifts oil

Worry about the effect of US sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry outweigh the pressure from a darkening outlook for the global economy
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares climb to four-month high

Equities rise after the Federal Reserve pledges to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle
Markets
8 hours ago

Figuring out the best time to trade in your car

WesBank reveals the optimum time to trade in your gas guzzler and switch to an affordable runabout
Life
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Producer inflation slows more than expected
Economy
2.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
3.
Eskom too big to fail, says World Bank
Economy
4.
Calls for 24-hour border post as new road to ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What is SA's economic outlook for 2019?
Economy

Related Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Searching for signs of life in the economy
Economy

SA gets shivers as China growth cools
Business

WATCH: Davos and the promise of foreign direct investment
Economy

JSE cheers dovish Fed and upbeat Chinese data
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.