How to use markets tools and data on BusinessLIVE

Rolling over any of the indicators produces a line graph of the current day’s trading so far, or if it’s after hours, of the most recent trading day.

But this page is just the surface of a mine of market information and useful investment tools from Morningstar, available to BusinessLIVE Premium subscribers as part of your subscription package.

First-time subscribers get the first month for only R10. Take a look at our subscription options to find one that suits you.

Here is a selection of them, and how to use them: