Producer inflation slows more than expected
December's R1.84/l drop in petrol and R1.45/l in diesel saw farm and factory gate inflation slow to 5.2%, beating the economists' consensus of 5.8%
December's substantial drop in fuel prices translated into a far sharper slowdown in producer inflation than anticipated by economists.
Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), decelerated to 5.2% in December from November's 6.8%.
The economists' consensus, according to a poll by Trading Economics, was producer inflation would slow to about 5.8%.
Statistics SA's PPI report on Thursday came a week after it reported inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 4.5% in December from 5.2% in November.
December's inflation figures were helped by the government-set retail price of petrol falling R1.84/l and the wholesale price of diesel falling R1.45/l.
Further moderation in inflation can be expected when Stats SA releases January's figures next month thanks to a R1.22/l drop in petrol and R1.54/l drop in diesel.
The Department of Energy is scheduled to release February's fuel price changes on Friday, which will take effect next Wednesday. A rise in oil prices over January has been mitigated by a stronger rand. The government committee that sets fuel prices, the Central Energy Fund, reported on Thursday that the “under-recovery” for 93 octane in Gauteng in January was 8.3c, indicating that a small drop in fuel prices would be likely.
Producer inflation was historically viewed as foreshadowing consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee to set interest rates.
But with modern logistics, producer inflation tends to move in tandem with consumer inflation, but swings more wildly because retailers try to keep prices “sticky” to avoid upsetting customers.