Rand recovers from knee-jerk reaction to rate announcement

18 January 2019 - 10:41 Robert Laing
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The rand recovered back under R13.70/$ on Friday morning from Thurday’s R13.83/$ after Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago indicated interest rates will be level for some time.

The  rand was trading at R13.75/$, R15.67/€ and R17.82/£ at 9.55am.

“All things considered, the rand is performing reasonably well if one considers the significant change in inflation expectations and the Reserve Bank’s quarterly projection model in just six weeks,” Mercato analyst Nico du Plessis said in an e-mailed report.

Nedbank’s economic team called November’s interest rate increase “unfortunate”, saying all the reasons given on Thursday for not increasing interest rates were already evident three months ago.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee uses a poll of economists done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research (BER) to predict the future trajectory of inflation.

The BER only makes this report public after the Reserve Bank governor has announced the committee’s interest rate decision.

The forecast for average inflation in 2019 was lowered to 4.8% from 5.5%, and for 2020 to 5.3% from 5.4%.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Reserve Bank will defend its mandate, says governor

Lesetja Kganyago says the institution’s role and independence are enshrined in the constitution
6 hours ago

Governor stands firm on Reserve Bank mandate

Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the institution already meets monetary policy criteria set out in the ANC's manifesto
6 hours ago

Rand softer ahead of Reserve Bank decision

The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold in its first decision for 2019, even as Brexit uncertainty persists
1 day ago

