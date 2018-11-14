Rand firms as bad news batters the euro

The rand was marginally firmer against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, as global events gave traders a great deal of information to parse.

A sharply falling oil price, the possibility of a Brexit deal, and economic data releases all vied for attention, with the local currency brushing off bad news locally.

Retail sales data for September disappointed, rising 0.7% year-on-year, well below expectations of growth of 2.2%.

European data also disappointed, with third-quarter growth in Germany slowing to a four-year low.