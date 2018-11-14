Markets

Rand firms as bad news batters the euro

Disappointing local data is offset by news that eurozone growth reached a four-year low in the third quarter

14 November 2018 - 14:47 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was marginally firmer against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, as global events gave traders a great deal of information to parse.

A sharply falling oil price, the possibility of a Brexit deal, and economic data releases all vied for attention, with the local currency brushing off bad news locally.

Retail sales data for September disappointed, rising 0.7% year-on-year, well below expectations of growth of 2.2%.

European data also disappointed, with third-quarter growth in Germany slowing to a four-year low.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.32% stronger against the dollar at R14.4087, 0.49% against the euro at R16.2416, and 0.61% against the pound at R18.6341. The euro had fallen 0.17% to $1.1271.

Issues of the Italian budget deficit continue to hover over the markets, but all eyes on are on the UK as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to try and sell a draft Brexit agreement to British lawmakers.

“May has a real task on her hands now, that may make negotiations with the EU look like a walk in the park by comparison,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Some focus is also on US inflation data for September, due at 3.30pm local time.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold makes a small recovery as dollar eases

The weaker dollar is thanks to the euro and pound surging after a Brexit breakthrough, rather than US fundamentals
7 hours ago

Brexit deal 'almost in touching distance' as critical EU deadline looms

Brexit deal almost in 'touching distance' as major EU deadline looms
21 hours ago

Stocks fall, oil seeks a floor, and sterling braces for wild swings

European shares are down as much as 1.2% as the German and Japanese economies contract in quarter three
3 hours ago

