Oil extends losses amid spectre of faltering demand

Singapore — Oil markets slipped again on Wednesday, extending losses from a 7% plunge the previous session as surging supply and the spectre of faltering demand scared off investors.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $55.50 a barrel at 5.14am GMT, down 19c from their last settlement.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were down 22c at $65.25 a barrel.

Crude oil has lost more than 25% of its value since early October in what has become one of the biggest declines since prices collapsed in 2014.

The slump in spot prices has turned the entire forward curve for crude oil upside down.

Spot prices in September were significantly higher than those for later delivery, a structure known as backwardation that implies a tight market as it is unattractive to put oil into storage.

By mid-November, the curve had flipped into contango, when crude prices for immediate delivery are cheaper than those for later dispatch. That implies an oversupplied market as it makes it attractive to store oil for later sale.

Oil markets are being pressured from two sides: a surge in supply and increasing concerns about an economic slowdown.

US crude oil output from its seven major shale basins is expected to hit a record of 7.94-million barrels a day in December, the US department of energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

That surge in onshore output has helped overall US crude production hit a record 11.6-million barrels a day, making the US the world’s biggest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Most analysts expect US output to climb above 12-million barrels a day within the first half of 2019.

“This will, in our view, cap any upside above $85 a barrel [for oil prices],” said Jon Andersson, head of commodities at Vontobel Asset Management.

The surge in US production is contributing to rising stockpiles.

US crude stocks climbed by 7.8-million barrels in the week ending November 2 to 432-million as refineries cut output, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

The producer cartel of the Opec has been watching the jump in supply and price slump with concern.

Opec has been making increasingly frequent public statements that it will start withholding crude in 2019 to tighten supply and prop up prices.

“Opec and Russia are under pressure to reduce current production levels, which is a decision that we expect to be taken at the next Opec meeting on December 6,” said Andersson.

That puts Opec on a collision course with US President Donald Trump, who publicly supports low oil prices and who has called on Opec not to cut production.

