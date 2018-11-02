Markets

JSE lifts as rebounding Naspers adds another 4%

US President Donald Trump's upbeat assessment of Chinese trade relations has helped lift opinion, with focus on US jobs numbers later

02 November 2018 - 10:42 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The JSE firmed on Friday morning, looking set to add about 7% for the week, once again driven by a strong performance from Naspers.

The media giant added 4.16% to R2,931.70, once again tracking gains in its Hong Kong-listed associate, Tencent. Chinese stocks in general were stronger, boosted by comments by US President Donald Trump that he was confident a trade deal could be brokered.

Naspers has been boosted this week by, among other things, positive earnings reports by US tech companies, and a decision by global index agency MSCI not to penalise it for its dual-share structure. Naspers has gained 15.71% so far this week.

At 9.40am the all share was up 1.7% to 54,490.4 points and the top 40 1.91%. Industrials had gained 2.18% and banks 1.69%.

Focus on Friday is on US jobs numbers in the afternoon, with the market expecting that US private-sector employers added 190,000 employees in October. The data release will be closely scrutinised for signs of rising wages, which would give indications of the US Federal Reserve's future interest rate policy.

Banks and retailers were given a fillip by a declining oil price, which on Friday had dropped to $72 a barrel.

Diversified miner Anglo American had gained 2.37% to R326.24 and BHP 1.25% to R306.74.

Rand hedge AB InBev was up 0.94% to R1,115, British American Tobacco 0.49% to R647.66 and Richemont 0.75% to R107.79.

FirstRand was up 2.08% to R66.74.

TFG had gained 2.54% to R169.38 and Truworths 2.58% to R83.85.

Gold was flat at $1,233.13 an ounce and platinum was up 0.35% to $865.26. Brent crude was flat at $72.76 a barrel.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investors looking beyond the JSE for returns should be ready to stay for years

Liberty has launched an alternative global portfolio to cater for investors looking beyond the JSE for returns, writes Londiwe Buthelezi
Opinion
5 hours ago

JSE heavyweights Naspers, Richemont shoot up by R100bn

Technology investor Naspers and luxury goods company Richemont gain on favourable MSCI annoucement
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE caps worst month in 10 years with a 3% jump

Market heavyweight Naspers gains 9.4%, while banks retreat after disappointing trade balance figures for September
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand gains the most against dollar in six weeks
Markets
2.
Trump’s China tweet likely to cheer the JSE
Markets
3.
Rand firms against the dollar as euro cheers ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts month with broad-based ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices drop as rising supplies meets global ...
Markets

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: The JSE’s systemic problem
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Investors looking beyond the JSE for returns should be ready to stay for years
Opinion

Trump’s China tweet likely to cheer the JSE
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.