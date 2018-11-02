Trump’s China tweet likely to cheer the JSE

Trump’s tweet sent Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, up 6.55% to HK$296, indicating the largest constituent in the JSE’s top 40 is in for another good day after Thursday’s 8.56% and Wednesday’s 9.4% surges.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 2.4% and mainland China’s Shenzhen composite index was up 2.47% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning.

Hopes of a better relationship between the US and China also appears to have helped the rand overnight.