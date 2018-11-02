Trump’s China tweet likely to cheer the JSE
The US president tweeting he had good talks with the Chinese president lifted Tencent in Hong Kong trade, which is good news for Naspers
The JSE is likely to benefit from a surge in Chinese stocks after what US president Donald Trump described as “a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China”.
Trump’s tweet sent Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, up 6.55% to HK$296, indicating the largest constituent in the JSE’s top 40 is in for another good day after Thursday’s 8.56% and Wednesday’s 9.4% surges.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 2.4% and mainland China’s Shenzhen composite index was up 2.47% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning.
Hopes of a better relationship between the US and China also appears to have helped the rand overnight.
The rand was trading at R/14.37$, R16.40/€ and R18.68/£ at 7am.
Trump’s upbeat tweet about his talks with his Chinese counterpart outweighed Apple falling 6.5% to $207.81 in Nasdaq’s after-hours trade after releasing its September quarter results.
“The reaction was caused by two things: a disappointing revenue outlook for the December quarter, which will include the launch of its latest iPhone, and a surprise announcement that the company will no longer break out device unit sales in future financial results,” Dow Jones reported.
“It bears noting that Apple sold more than $228bn worth of iPhones, iPads, Macs, Watches and other items in its most recent fiscal year, accounting for more than 85% of the company’s total revenue. The decision, in other words, will sharply limit investors’ ability to understand the main drivers of the world’s most valuable company.”
Friday looks to be a quiet day on the JSE results and local economics fronts. The US is scheduled to release its balance of trade and unemployment figures at 2.30pm South African time.
