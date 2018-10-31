Markets

Oil recovers, rising for first time in three days

31 October 2018 - 08:42 Aaron Sheldrick
Oil tanker. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSSIER
Oil tanker. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSSIER

Tokyo — Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but rising supply and fear over the outlook for demand amid the US-China trade war kept pressure on the market.

Brent crude futures had gained 47c, or 0.6%, to $76.38 a barrel by 4.41am GMT. They fell 1.8% on Tuesday, at one point touching their lowest since Aug. 24 at$75.09 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 16c, or 0.2%, to $66.34 a barrel on Wednesday. They dropped 1.3% the day before, after hitting their weakest since Aug. 17 at $65.33 a barrel.

Both crude benchmarks have fallen about $10 a barrel from four-year highs reached in the first week of October, and are on track to post their worst monthly performance since July 2016.

“Everyone thought we were going to go into the $90s, but now we are heading for the $60s,” said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo, referring to Brent prices.

Oil has been caught in the global financial market slump in October, with equities under pressure from the trade scrap between the world’s two largest economies. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thinks there will be “a great deal” with China on trade but warned that he has billions of dollars worth of new tariffs ready to go if a deal is not possible.

Trump said he would like to make a deal now but that China was not ready. He did not elaborate.

The US has already imposed tariffs on $250bn worth of Chinese goods, and China has responded with retaliatory duties on $110bn worth of US goods.

In a bearish signal, the American Petroleum Institute reported US crude inventories rose 5.7-million barrels last week, more than analyst forecasts for a 4.1-million-barrel build.

Investors will look to official government data on US inventories due on Wednesday.

Oil production from Russia, the US and Saudi Arabia reached 33-million barrels a day for the first time in September, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

That is an increase of 10-million barrels a day since the start of the decade and means the three producers alone now meet a third of global crude demand.

The US is set to impose new sanctions on Iranian crude from next week, and exports from the Islamic Republic have already begun to fall.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have said they will pump enough crude to meet demand once the sanctions kick in.

“[After the recent drop in oil prices], this is not the time to back off, if Trump wants to put the screws on Iran,” Nunan said.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand survives 67% drop in demand for government ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Naspers’s 2018 slide ...
Markets
3.
Rand lifts despite firmer dollar after Angela ...
Markets
4.
Rand continues mild recovery despite jitters ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares inch higher on Wall Street recovery
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices dip on rising supply and ongoing trade tensions
Markets

Yuan at lowest in a decade on fears of escalation in US trade war with China
Markets

JSE opens weaker in jittery trade as more Chinese tariffs loom
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.