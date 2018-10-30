Yuan at lowest in a decade on fears of escalation in US trade war with China

London — European shares slipped back into the red and China's yuan hit a 10-year low on Tuesday, as the prospect of another escalation in the US-Sino trade war compounded the recent gloom in global markets.

Asia had made modest gains overnight, thanks to hints of economic stimulus from Beijing, but Europe couldn't keep up the momentum as some disappointing company results and consumer spending data from France triggered a 0.4% drop.

It came on top of reports that Washington will impose tariffs on all Chinese imports by the end of the year without progress at November’s meeting of Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The euro struggled near a 10-week low as the dollar climbed towards a two-and-a-half-month high against a basket of the world's top six currencies.

It was the 10-year low for China's yuan in Asian trading that grabbed most attention, though, as it weakened to 6.9696 per dollar, stirring speculation over whether Beijing will tolerate a slide beyond seven per dollar.

"We don't see the trade war being resolved any time soon," said Rabobank's senior macro strategist Teeuwe Mevissen. "And it comes at a time when we see all the sentiment indicators in the eurozone but also in the US, cooling down."

There was more negative news out of Italy, the other major concern for Europe at the moment, as its coalition government faces off with the European Commission over spending.

Data showed the Italian economy had ground to a halt in the third quarter as both domestic demand and trade flows failed to spur any growth.

The flat reading was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2014 and renewed the pressure on Italy's government debt in the bond markets.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was up 2.5 basis points at 3.36%, having been as low as 3.32% earlier in the session. The closely watched spread over German government debt was back up to 300bps.