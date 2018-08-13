Global markets stumble as traders dump equities amid growing Turkish crisis
Investors eschew stocks and emerging markets and run for the cover of safer assets such as government bonds and the dollar
London — World markets shuddered on Monday, as Turkey’s worsening currency crisis persuaded investors to dump equities and emerging markets and flee to safer assets such as government bonds and the dollar.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.5% on Monday and 1.6% since Friday’s open as the Turkish lira plunged to a record low, forcing the country’s finance minister to announce an economic action plan to ease nerves.
The lira has tumbled on worries over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the US. It fell as much as 12% at one stage on Monday, then recovered to a loss of 7% by 8am GMT.
The plunge in the lira, which began in May, now looks certain to push the Turkish economy into recession...Andrew Kenningham, chief global economist at Capital Economics
"There’s a risk-off mood generally triggered by the Turkish currency sell-off, and we are seeing a wider sell-off now, and it’s looking pretty ugly in other emerging markets as well," said Investec economist Philip Shaw.
He pointed to the rand and the Mexican peso, both down about 2.5% on Monday, as two examples of emerging markets hit by contagion.
"The plunge in the lira, which began in May, now looks certain to push the Turkish economy into recession, and it may well trigger a banking crisis," said Andrew Kenningham, chief global economist at Capital Economics. "This would be another blow for EMs [emerging markets] as an asset class."
Turkish credit default swaps — a hedge against financial turbulence — surged to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis as the lira took its latest dive.
Euro hit
The eurozone has also been hit by Turkish woes, particularly after a report by Financial Times last week suggested the European Central Bank (ECB) is increasingly concerned about eurozone banks with exposure to Turkey.
The euro fell to a one-year low against the dollar on Monday and sank to a one-year trough against the Swiss franc as well. It hit a 10-week low to the yen around ¥125.45.
European stocks fell in early trade on Monday, with a pan-European index of shares down 0.5% and the banking stock index as much as 1.2% lower.
This after MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.5% to a near one-year low. Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.0% with every bourse in the region in the red.
Safe-haven government bonds were in demand, with yields on German 10-year debt, the benchmark for the eurozone, dropping to a one-month low. Overnight, US treasury 10-year yields also dipped to the lowest in just more than three weeks at 2.85%. Copper prices, meanwhile, often seen as a proxy for global economic growth, were down 1% at $6,131/ton.
In other commodity markets, gold was last down 0.5% at $1,204/oz.
Oil prices fell, with Brent crude off 25c at $72.56 a barrel and US crude 21c lower at $67.43.
Reuters
