Turkish contagion sends rand back over R15/$

The rand plunged more than 8% alongside the Turkish lira on Monday morning, reaching R15.41 to the dollar at about 2.30am.

The South African currency was last weaker than R15/$ in June 2016.

The rand managed to claw its way back under R15 by 6.20am, trading at R14.75 to the dollar.

The rand fell to R17.41 to the euro, recovering to R16.78/€, and R19.49 to the pound, recovering to R18.81/£ at 6.20am.