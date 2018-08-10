Turkish lira sinks to record low amid concern about tension with the US

Ankara — The Turkish lira sank to a record low as concern about souring relations with the US and runaway inflation outweighed the nation’s plans to stem a market rout.

The dollar surged as much as 13.5% on Friday, pushing the lira down to a record low of 6.3005. That extended the Turkish currency’s worst weekly slide since the 2008 financial crisis as attention turns to the first public address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and press conference from his son-in-law, treasury and finance minister Berat Albayrak.

The government set a growth target of less than 4%, down from 5.5% on Thursday, a sign that authorities were trying to address the $880bn economy’s vulnerabilities since a market meltdown sparked by last week’s US sanctions. Yet the move has proved inadequate to temper investors unease.

Although it is good news that Turkey’s new economy czar finally spoke about his plan, investors are sceptical, according to Tim Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London.

"It’s a case of seeing is believing in terms of delivery," Ash said. "Albayrak needs to be specific in terms of how exactly he is going to cut the budget deficit this year. It’s great having nice targets, but let’s not forget the Turkish central bank has a 5% inflation target and has not met it over the past decade."