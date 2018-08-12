Turkey warns it will ‘seek new allies’ after Trump doubles tariffs

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday slammed the crash of the lira amid a widening spat with the US as a "political plot" and said his country would instead seek new markets and new allies.

"The aim of the operation is to make Turkey surrender in all areas from finance to politics. We are once again facing a political, underhand plot. With God’s permission we will overcome this," Erdogan told his party members in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

The US gave Turkey a deadline until last Wednesday, Erdogan said, to release an American pastor being tried by a Turkish court. The case of Andrew Brunson, an evangelical Christian, is one of a series of disputes that lies at the heart of deteriorating ties between the two Nato allies.