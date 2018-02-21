Markets

Rand strengthens by 10c to the dollar after Gigaba gives assurances on budget deficit

21 February 2018 - 15:08 Karl Gernetzky
South African rand notes in a file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The rand firmed against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba promised to protect the integrity of the fiscus, announcing R85.7bn in spending cuts over the next three years.

The government had made "significant changes" to the fiscal framework, hiking VAT and cutting expenditure to reduce the deficit to 3.5% by the 2020-21 financial year, Gigaba said. "These fiscal proposals will cause discomfort, but are necessary to protect the integrity of the fiscus."

After trading at about R11.72 to the dollar shortly before Gigaba began speaking, the rand reached an intra-day best of R11.6247 before paring gains.

At 2.41pm, the rand was at R11.6555 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R11.7301, R14.3442 to the euro from R14.4706, and at R16.2331 to the pound from R16.4173. The euro was at $1.2308 from $1.2336.

The budget deficit is being closely watched ahead of Moody’s next rating determination, scheduled for March. Should Moody’s downgrade SA’s credit rating to sub-investment grade, local bonds will fall off international bond indices, prompting automatic selling by institutional investors.

Moody’s should respond to the budget in the coming days, which should prompt further rand volatility, analysts said.

Global focus is on the minutes for the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, expected at 9pm South African time. The minutes will be closely scrutinised for signals on future interest-rate increases. Some market participants expect four rate rises this year, as opposed to the Fed’s forward guidance of three.

Low-income households will feel the pinch of VAT increase

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the Treasury has increased personal income tax significantly in recent years, particularly in the higher-income ...
Economy
3 hours ago

Gigaba aims to open doors for young entrepreneurs

He echoes President Cyril Ramaphosa in putting government support behind small-and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on black South Africans and ...
National
3 hours ago

Gigaba on ruling that he lied under oath: ‘We will tirelessly answer all questions’

The minister told a pre-budget briefing he stood by his testimony in the Fireblade case, after a High Court ruling that prompted a DA motion to ...
Economy
3 hours ago

How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education

The finance minister says this is a first step in breaking the cycle of poverty
Economy
3 hours ago

Above-inflation welfare grants will help offset effect of VAT hike on poor, says Treasury

The Treasury says raising VAT is less harmful to economic growth than raising other taxes, and the zero-rating of paraffin and 19 basic foods will ...
Economy
3 hours ago

