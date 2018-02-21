Economy

Low-income households will feel the pinch of VAT increase

21 February 2018 - 14:56 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
Low- and middle-income households can expect to feel a serious pinch in 2018 with a 1% increase in VAT and personal income tax increases.

While there will be no adjustments to the top four income tax brackets, there will be below-inflation adjustments of 3.1% to the bottom three brackets.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the Treasury had increased personal income tax significantly in recent years, particularly in the higher-income bands.

"Increasing taxes in a low-growth context, when many South Africans are struggling to make ends meet, is not desirable," said the Treasury.

Despite the concern, Treasury warned that SA’s fiscal position was considerably weaker than it was during the 2008 financial crisis. SA’s gross debt-to-GDP ratio has risen from 26% in 2008 to 53.3% in 2017.

"A failure to act now would lead to more drastic spending cuts and tax increases in the future," said the Treasury.

The Treasury is still expecting a large shortfall for 2017-18 of R48.2bn. While it is lower than the R50.8bn shortfall predicted in the medium term budget, the Treasury said it reflected weak economic growth administrative challenges at SARS and increased tax avoidance.

Personal income tax, VAT and customs account for 80% of the shortfall. As of April 1 2018, VAT will increase from 14% to 15%.

The Treasury said: "An additional personal income tax rate increase in 2018-19 would have greater negative consequences for growth and investment than a VAT increase."

It added that the significant shortfalls from personal income tax in 2017-18 suggested that further increases might not yield the revenue required to stabilise public finances.

In the past year, personal income tax has underperformed. It has been hit hard by lower bonus payments, moderate wage settlements and continued job losses.

