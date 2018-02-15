Markets

Rand comes off best level, as Ramaphosa officially takes charge of SA

15 February 2018 - 16:20 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was off its strongest levels on Thursday afternoon, after Cyril Ramaphosa officially took over as head of state, replacing Jacob Zuma, who left office prematurely under controversial circumstances.

The political changes generated enough momentum to push the rand to an intraday three-year high to the dollar, at R11.59, a level far beyond most analysts’ expectations.

As recently as Tuesday, Investec economist Annabel Bishop reinforced her earlier view that the rand could get to R11.70 to the dollar.

Adding momentum to the rand was a weaker dollar, which seemed to decouple from rising government bond yields in the US. The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to its highest point in four years, at 2.92%.

With Zuma now gone and Parliament having installed Ramaphosa, attention will shift to the state of the nation address, which will be delivered on Friday at about 7pm.

This will be followed by the budget speech next week, which many perceive as a potential risk event that could put a damper on the rand’s gains.

Ratings agency Moody’s is set to complete a review on SA’s rating shortly after the budget, which has to satisfy an array of competing interests, such as fee free higher education for poorer households. Key questions will be on how the government plans to finance this initiative, given that its finances are already stretched to the limit.

At 3.40pm, the rand was at R11.6728 to the dollar from R11.7170, at R14.5713 to the euro from R14.5870 and at R16.4333 to the pound from R16.4001.

The euro was at $1.2483 from $1.2450

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma's resignation speech in full
Markets
2.
Rand celebrates Zuma’s 11th hour departure
Markets
3.
Rand basks in the glow of Zuma departure
Markets
4.
JSE jumps on Zuma exit, as market takes positive ...
Markets
5.
Buoyant rand strengthens further on Jacob Zuma’s ...
Markets

Related Articles

Moody’s watching closely to see how new SA leadership will right the ship
Economy

Ramaphosa says he will try not to disappoint the people of the SA
National

Why Ramaphosa’s first act should be to fire Gigaba
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Good riddance, Zuma — but what now?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.