Ramaphosa says he will try not to disappoint the people of the SA
"SA must come first in everything that we all do," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to well wishes and advice by leaders of political parties after his election as head of state on Thursday.
Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly for the first time as President‚ first thanking members for electing him, saying, "I truly feel humbled given this privilege to serve our people."
Ramaphosa told the opposition that he would want to work with all political parties and will begin a series of engagements with them. "I will come to this house on a regular basis to exercise accountability."
Ramaphosa said opposition leaders spoke about unity‚ patriotism and working together — things that resonate with what he wants to do. He responded to all the opposition leaders‚ reassuring them that he will put the country first. "I will try very hard not to disappoint the people of SA."
In response to DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s statement that he would see Ramaphosa at the ballot box‚ Ramaphosa said he should leave elections aside for now, pledging to meet with Maimane on a regular basis long before the elections, adding, "Let’s deal with the current moment, rather than grandstanding."
The ANC welcomed Ramaphosa’s election‚ with secretary-general Ace Magashule describing him in a statement as "a man with the ability to lead with integrity and face challenges that confront our country ... The election of President Ramaphosa once again affirms the maturing and enduring nature of our democracy".
Magashule continued: "Comrade Ramaphosa has, over many years, proven himself equal to the task expected of him‚ demonstrating his ability to lead with integrity and face challenges that confront our country. As one of the architects of both our world-acclaimed Constitution and the transformative National Development Plan (NDP)‚ President Ramaphosa has been part of the men and women who have shaped and defined our aspirations‚ hopes and vision for our future."
He said the ruling party had confidence that Ramaphosa would continue to push the ANC’s programme of fundamental and radical socio-economic transformation.
"This will include giving effect to the ANC resolutions to accelerate land redistribution through‚ among other mechanisms‚ the expropriation of land without compensation‚ and the fulfilment of our decision to provide fee-free education to children of the working class and the poor. The eradication of poverty‚ inequality and injustice in our country must shape his legacy as president of SA."
