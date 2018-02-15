In response to DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s statement that he would see Ramaphosa at the ballot box‚ Ramaphosa said he should leave elections aside for now, pledging to meet with Maimane on a regular basis long before the elections, adding, "Let’s deal with the current moment, rather than grandstanding."

The ANC welcomed Ramaphosa’s election‚ with secretary-general Ace Magashule describing him in a statement as "a man with the ability to lead with integrity and face challenges that confront our country ... The election of President Ramaphosa once again affirms the maturing and enduring nature of our democracy".

Magashule continued: "Comrade Ramaphosa has, over many years, proven himself equal to the task expected of him‚ demonstrating his ability to lead with integrity and face challenges that confront our country. As one of the architects of both our world-acclaimed Constitution and the transformative National Development Plan (NDP)‚ President Ramaphosa has been part of the men and women who have shaped and defined our aspirations‚ hopes and vision for our future."

He said the ruling party had confidence that Ramaphosa would continue to push the ANC’s programme of fundamental and radical socio-economic transformation.

"This will include giving effect to the ANC resolutions to accelerate land redistribution through‚ among other mechanisms‚ the expropriation of land without compensation‚ and the fulfilment of our decision to provide fee-free education to children of the working class and the poor. The eradication of poverty‚ inequality and injustice in our country must shape his legacy as president of SA."