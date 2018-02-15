Why Ramaphosa’s first act should be to fire Gigaba

Now that the wrecking ball from Nkandla has finally been sent packing, the great job of rebuilding SA must start without delay.

Cyril Ramaphosa gets sworn in as president today, and his immediate task will be to assemble the best possible team of technocrats to reprioritise the ANC’s motto, “a better life for all”. The Financial Mail joins the rest of SA in wishing him the best success.

The trickier part will be offloading the albatrosses who enabled the giant state looting project of the past nine years. At the front of the queue is the finance minister, the 46-year-old former ANC Youth League leader Malusi Gigaba.

You might intuitively imagine that Bathabile Dlamini (social development) or Mosebenzi Zwane (mining) were Jacob Zuma’s most ruinous appointments. You’d be wrong: it is Gigaba who has single-handedly done the most damage to the economy.

To understand why, you need to go back to May 2009, when Zuma appointed Gigaba as public enterprises minister. It was the mother of blunders, loosing an egomaniacal delinquent on the most strategically critical assets of state.

There, Gigaba took the first step in bending the state to the will of the influential Gupta family — a family whom Zuma described as his “friends”.

Under his watch, Brian Molefe was appointed CEO of Transnet, Anoj Singh as his finance chief and Iqbal Sharma as a director. At Eskom, the likes of Ben Ngubane (who also enabled Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the SABC), Zethembe Khoza and Zola Tsotsi rose up the ranks.

The upshot of Gigaba’s interference was that Eskom lost an estimated R200bn in the five years he was public enterprises minister. Much of this, as is now common knowledge, was stolen from the utility and seemingly diverted to the Guptas and other equally nefarious characters.