Markets

Bitcoin surges past $9,000 from below $6,000 in early February

14 February 2018 - 17:52 Nour Al Ali
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Dubai — Bitcoin has surged as much as 8.7% after surpassing $9,000 for the first time since February 2, the day financial markets worldwide slumped amid concern of rising interesting rates and a return in volatility.

The world’s largest crypto-currency had tumbled 70% from an all-time high of almost $20,000 set in mid-December on concern that authorities from Asia to the US were seeking greater oversight. The recovery from the recent low of $5,922 has emboldened long-term advocates.

"The climb back to $9,000 range was inevitable," said Darren Franceschini, CEO with Blockchain Technologies Consulting. "It seems people in this industry don’t watch what happens in crypto-currencies every few months and every year since 2015. Now we’re waiting for bitcoin’s next all-time high."

Bitcoin isn’t alone in rallying, with smaller rivals ripple and ether gaining at least 7.6%. Meanwhile, litecoin jumped as much as 38%, aided in part on speculation that programmers may split off from the coin’s blockchain in what’s known as a fork.

Bloomberg

CRYPTOCURRENCIES: Playing catch-up

Banks and asset managers must find ways to get in on the rising popularity of trades in cryptocurrency
News & Fox
5 days ago

Knowing when to buy, sell or hodl bitcoin

Those deep in the money have pulled the plug on bitcoin, leaving stunned new investors high and dry
News & Fox
5 days ago

South Korea indicates it will take more permissive stance on cryptocurrencies

In welcome development for traders, Seoul says policy makers will focus on making trading transparent rather than outlawing it altogether
World
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zexit on Valentine’s Day?
Markets
2.
Rand firms as ANC says new president will be ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on miners as Zuma is ...
Markets
4.
Rand loses footing despite ANC’s confirmation of ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as investors wait to see if Jacob Zuma ...
Markets

Related Articles

Building a new communications world though blockchain
News & Insights

South Korea indicates it will take more permissive stance on cryptocurrencies
World / Asia

Tulip mania: the classic story of a Dutch financial bubble is mostly wrong
Opinion

Thousands of websites infected by ‘crypto mining’ malware
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.