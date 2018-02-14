Bitcoin surges past $9,000 from below $6,000 in early February

Dubai — Bitcoin has surged as much as 8.7% after surpassing $9,000 for the first time since February 2, the day financial markets worldwide slumped amid concern of rising interesting rates and a return in volatility.

The world’s largest crypto-currency had tumbled 70% from an all-time high of almost $20,000 set in mid-December on concern that authorities from Asia to the US were seeking greater oversight. The recovery from the recent low of $5,922 has emboldened long-term advocates.

"The climb back to $9,000 range was inevitable," said Darren Franceschini, CEO with Blockchain Technologies Consulting. "It seems people in this industry don’t watch what happens in crypto-currencies every few months and every year since 2015. Now we’re waiting for bitcoin’s next all-time high."

Bitcoin isn’t alone in rallying, with smaller rivals ripple and ether gaining at least 7.6%. Meanwhile, litecoin jumped as much as 38%, aided in part on speculation that programmers may split off from the coin’s blockchain in what’s known as a fork.

Bloomberg