WATCH: Stock picks — Old Mutual and The Home Depot

Paul Chakaduka from Gt247.com chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose The Home Depot.

Old Mutual is one of Chakaduka’s favourite shares on the JSE. However, because it underperforms many people tend to avoid it.

The Home Depot is a US-based retailer with more than 2,000 stores across the US. It has a market cap of about $220bn. It is growing really well and should continue to do well if the US economy continues to thrive.