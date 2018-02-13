Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock picks — Old Mutual and The Home Depot

13 February 2018 - 08:28 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Paul Chakaduka from Gt247.com chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose The Home Depot.

Old Mutual is one of Chakaduka’s favourite shares on the JSE. However, because it underperforms many people tend to avoid it.

The Home Depot is a US-based retailer with more than 2,000 stores across the US. It has a market cap of about $220bn. It is growing really well and should continue to do well if the US economy continues to thrive.

 

Paul Chakaduka from Gt247.com tells Business Day TV about Old Mutual while Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth discusses The Home Depot

