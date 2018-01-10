Markets

JSE weakens in line with global markets and softer rand

10 January 2018 - 18:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The softer rand influenced the local bourse on Wednesday, with the property sector slumping 3.4%, while gold miners recovered most of the losses they sustained on Tuesday.

The local currency fell after the ANC moved to quash rumours it would discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma at a national executive committee meeting that got underway on Wednesday. This seemingly added to views that it would be difficult for Zuma’s opponents to move against him at such an early stage after the ANC’s elective conference.

Gold miners gained from a firmer metal price and the weaker rand. It was also announced earlier that good-faith settlement negotiations to put an end to a class-action lawsuit against gold companies, on behalf of former employees who contracted lung diseases, were at an advanced stage.

Rand-sensitive stocks were hard hit, while global bonds were under pressure. Higher bond yields tend to put property stocks, particularly real estate investment trusts (Reits), under pressure.

US treasuries, and the dollar, weakened after an announcement by China that it was considering reducing its purchases of US debt. The move injected a clear note of danger for global capital markets, and could send risk appetite scurrying on fears of a new trade war between the US and China, said BK Asset Management analyst Boris Schlossberg.

The all share closed 0.22% lower at 59,979.6 points, while the top 40 was flat. General retailers lost 1.55%, financials 1.14% and banks 1.03%.

Gold miners added 2.05% and resources 1.36%. Diversified miner Anglo American added 3.13% to R287.72 and Glencore 1.96% to R67.65. AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.62% to R133.50 and Harmony 3.71% to R22.11.

Nedbank dropped 2.32% to R254.20 and Capitec 2.75% to R1,033.58.

Truworths fell 1.79% to R89.50 and Mr Price 1.7% to R243.30. Clicks relinquished 3.14% to R172.01 and Pick n Pay 2.58% to R67.56.

Among property stocks, Resilient slumped 7.32% to R134.40, Nepi Rockcastle 7.14% to R188.50 and Greenbay Properties 5.86% to R2.25.

Aspen Pharmacare fell 2.53% to R243.81. There is some market speculation that Viceroy Research is conducting a review into the group‚ similar to its Steinhoff report.

Datatec plunged 42.86% to R32. Shareholders who were on the company’s registry on Tuesday are set to receive a special dividend of R23 in cash or shares.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 0.69%. In Europe, the DAX 30 had lost 1.1% and the CAC 40 0.52%.

Platinum had gained 1.02% to $972.03 an ounce and gold 0.53% to $1,319.79, while Brent crude was off 0.25% to $68.99.

MORE MARKET NEWS

US oil hits highest price since 2014 on Opec-led supply-cut agreement

Healthy demand is also balancing the market, but analysts warn of possible over-heating
Markets
6 hours ago

Bonds track weaker rand after ANC quashes Zuma recall rumours

US treasuries were also under some pressure, at their weakest level in almost 10 months
Markets
8 hours ago

Rand softens as ANC NEC decides not to discuss Zuma’s exit today

A more serious discussion about Zuma leaving will be held next week, with the rand possibly gaining up to 50c to the dollar afterwards, according to ...
Markets
8 hours ago

Gold jumps to four-month high as China slows US treasury purchases

The dollar index posts its biggest one-day drop in a month and a drop in the dollar also helps gold shrug off a rise in bond yields
Markets
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
2.
The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s ...
Markets
3.
Politics and interest rates will push rand down ...
Markets
4.
Rand softens as market eyes possible rally should ...
Markets
5.
JSE all share opens a little higher as banks gain ...
Markets

Related Articles

Zuma heads to the AU summit while Ramaphosa is off to the WEF in Davos
National

Bonds track weaker rand after ANC quashes Zuma recall rumours
Markets

Parliament eyes March deadline for impeachment process rules to be final
National

Rand softens as ANC NEC decides not to discuss Zuma’s exit today
Markets

ANC Youth League will oppose possible call for Jacob Zuma to resign
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.