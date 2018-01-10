JSE weakens in line with global markets and softer rand

The softer rand influenced the local bourse on Wednesday, with the property sector slumping 3.4%, while gold miners recovered most of the losses they sustained on Tuesday.

The local currency fell after the ANC moved to quash rumours it would discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma at a national executive committee meeting that got underway on Wednesday. This seemingly added to views that it would be difficult for Zuma’s opponents to move against him at such an early stage after the ANC’s elective conference.

Gold miners gained from a firmer metal price and the weaker rand. It was also announced earlier that good-faith settlement negotiations to put an end to a class-action lawsuit against gold companies, on behalf of former employees who contracted lung diseases, were at an advanced stage.

Rand-sensitive stocks were hard hit, while global bonds were under pressure. Higher bond yields tend to put property stocks, particularly real estate investment trusts (Reits), under pressure.

US treasuries, and the dollar, weakened after an announcement by China that it was considering reducing its purchases of US debt. The move injected a clear note of danger for global capital markets, and could send risk appetite scurrying on fears of a new trade war between the US and China, said BK Asset Management analyst Boris Schlossberg.

The all share closed 0.22% lower at 59,979.6 points, while the top 40 was flat. General retailers lost 1.55%, financials 1.14% and banks 1.03%.

Gold miners added 2.05% and resources 1.36%. Diversified miner Anglo American added 3.13% to R287.72 and Glencore 1.96% to R67.65. AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.62% to R133.50 and Harmony 3.71% to R22.11.

Nedbank dropped 2.32% to R254.20 and Capitec 2.75% to R1,033.58.

Truworths fell 1.79% to R89.50 and Mr Price 1.7% to R243.30. Clicks relinquished 3.14% to R172.01 and Pick n Pay 2.58% to R67.56.

Among property stocks, Resilient slumped 7.32% to R134.40, Nepi Rockcastle 7.14% to R188.50 and Greenbay Properties 5.86% to R2.25.

Aspen Pharmacare fell 2.53% to R243.81. There is some market speculation that Viceroy Research is conducting a review into the group‚ similar to its Steinhoff report.

Datatec plunged 42.86% to R32. Shareholders who were on the company’s registry on Tuesday are set to receive a special dividend of R23 in cash or shares.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 0.69%. In Europe, the DAX 30 had lost 1.1% and the CAC 40 0.52%.

Platinum had gained 1.02% to $972.03 an ounce and gold 0.53% to $1,319.79, while Brent crude was off 0.25% to $68.99.