ANC Youth League will oppose possible call for Jacob Zuma to resign

10 January 2018 - 14:12 Zine George and Zingisa Mvumvu
Njabulo Nzuza. Picture: SOWETAN

President Jacob Zuma’s cheerleader‚ the ANC Youth League‚ has vowed to oppose any attempts to have him recalled at Wednesday’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in East London.

Speaking to the Dispatch in Duncan Village during a door-to-door visit to child-headed households on Tuesday‚ Youth League secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza labelled anyone calling for Zuma’s removal as "vindictive".

The meeting‚ being held at the East London International Convention Centre‚ will give an indication of the balance of forces within Cyril Ramaphosa’s NEC.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body in between ANC conferences‚ is meeting for the first time after the election of the party’s new leadership in December.

Officially the meeting is to discuss the January 8 anniversary statement to be delivered by Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Talk of a motion to remove Zuma being forced into the agenda has been gaining momentum. However‚ Nzuza said they would not take kindly to any talk about that.

