Gold dips on outlook for US interest rates

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched down on Tuesday on expectation of further US interest rate increases this year.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,319 an ounce by 3.14am GMT, after falling as far as $1,315.40 early in the session. Last week, prices touched their highest since September 15 at $1,325.86.

US gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,320 an ounce.

The dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of other major currencies on Monday, pressuring gold.

But the greenback fell to a session low of ¥112.49 on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of its buying of Japanese government bonds. And the dollar index inched down 0.1%.

Investors are betting on further US interest rate hikes after Friday’s payrolls data did nothing to challenge the outlook for monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, a voting member of the central bank’s policy board, said on Monday that two hikes might be needed in 2018, in light of weak price pressures.

"Gold will be under pressure (in the short term) as the dollar will strengthen on US tax reforms and rate hike expectations," said Ji Ming, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group.

"However, the market will get used to the rate hike expectations soon and the dollar will lose its strength, pushing gold higher," Ming said.

"We can expect prices to go past 2017 highs in the second half of 2018."

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,329 an ounce, as suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis and a triangle, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"Support for gold is at $1,311.40. Moving average convergence divergence and momentum indicators are biased to the upside and we remain bullish on gold," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4% to $17.11 an ounce.

Platinum dropped 0.9% to $963.70, after hitting a three-and-a-half-month peak on Monday at $973.60.

Palladium was down 0.2% at $1,098.10 an ounce.

Reuters