Forget CAPE fear — Peter Lynch’s PEG gives bulls a reason to keep running

New York — By virtually any measure, US stocks are expensive. Under one especially harsh lens, the cyclically adjusted price-earnings (CAPE) ratio popularised by Robert Shiller, equities relative to 10 years of profits are more stretched than any time in a century, save the dotcom era.

However, there’s still a methodology that bulls can take comfort in: price —not just to earnings, but to earnings growth. Favoured by legendary investor Peter Lynch and known as the PEG (price/earnings to growth) ratio, the technique takes the standard valuation snapshot and adds time — time for a stock to grow into its price.

If you’re a bull in 2018, you’re probably making an argument that at least glances at this logic. By the standard tools, companies trade for 23 times earnings. But those earnings are increasing: analysts forecast per-share profit in the S&P 500 will rise 15% in 2018, the fastest clip since 2011. They expect growth to approach 13% a year by 2023, according to data compiled by Yardeni Research and Bloomberg.

Incorporating this, stocks can actually be framed as getting cheaper — even with the S&P 500 sitting 47% above its February 2016 low. While the current 1.43 PEG ratio still exceeds the average of 1.24 (and has done since 1985), it’s down from a record 1.72 in early 2016 and trails readings during four distinctive periods.

The data may be one reason why stocks continued to rally, defying forecasts that elevated valuations means muted returns. The S&P 500 has risen every day this year, building on the best annual gain since 2013 amid expectation that a pick-up in profit growth will help alleviate pressure from stock multiples.

"Yes, markets are arguably expensive by history, but this environment of accelerating not only earnings but also economic strength is what’s catching the market’s attention right now," said John Augustine, chief investment officer for Huntington Private Bank that oversees $18.4bn.

This year marks the first time since 2010 that analysts raised earnings estimates heading into a new year. Their combined per-share profit forecast for S&P 500 companies has increased by $3.20 to $148.30 since the end of September, bucking a seven-year trend of downward revisions at this time.

Upgrades will continue for the rest of the year as analysts wait for the benefit from December’s tax cuts to kick in, according to Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse Group’s chief US equity strategist, who posits the boost in estimates so far is only "a fraction of the likely impact".

Another factor to dismiss the ominous message from the CAPE ratio: this is the year when 2008, a period of horrendous corporate profits, drops out of the 10-year range the valuation tool uses to calculate the numbers. According to Michael Regan, lead blogger of Bloomberg News’ Markets Live, the calendar alone would theoretically pull CAPE down by somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10% over the next two years.

Such a view was echoed by an economic letter released on Monday by the US Federal Reserve in San Francisco. Current high readings in 10-year price-to-earnings reflect weak earnings during the global financial recession and subsequent recovery, wrote Patrick Shultz and Michael Tubbs of the San Francisco Fed’s economic research department. "Recent data suggest a less bearish outlook than one would expect" for stocks, they said.

Ed Yardeni, the founder of his namesake research firm, says that while a drop in the PEG ratio may offer some comfort for equity bulls, it’s worth noting that the decline is accompanying higher price-to-earnings multiples, as well as earnings expectations. Just as higher valuations can be seen as growing investor optimism, rising profit forecasts shows analysts are turning more bullish.

"CAPE tends to be too pessimistic and PEG may be too optimistic," Yardeni said by phone. "The truth may lie somewhere in between."

