Angola to loosen kwanza’s dollar peg to end forex scarcity

Luanda — Angola is planning to give freer rein to its currency and end a foreign-exchange scarcity that has crippled the oil cartel Opec member’s economy. It also plans to renegotiate some debt, which sent its dollar securities tumbling.

The central bank will scrap the kwanza’s peg to the dollar and establish a band in which the currency will trade before the end of this quarter, governor José de Lima Massano told reporters in Luanda on Wednesday. The central bank won’t publicize the trading range, but will take "corrective measures" if the kwanza floats outside it, he said.

"We have an exchange rate that does not reflect the truth," Massano said. The possibility of a currency depreciation is "great".

The trading band will be decided at a policy meeting on Thursday, the country’s RNA Radio reported, without saying how it got the information.

The move underlines how President João Lourenço, little more than three months after being elected in place of José Eduardo dos Santos, is driving through reforms to bolster growth in Africa’s second-largest oil exporter. Angola’s economy was battered by the fall in crude prices from mid-2014, and its foreign reserves fell to the lowest since 2010.

While its currency has weakened more that 40% against the dollar since the oil crash, analysts say it’s still over-valued. The kwanza has been pegged at about 166 against the dollar since April 2016, but trades at 430 on the black market, according to website kinguilahoje.com.

Authorities have vowed to crack down on black-market currency traders to try to narrow the gap between the official and the informal exchange rate.