Boeing racks up $329m more for its troubled KC-46 tanker programme

Bengaluru — Boeing racked up a further $329m charge for its troubled KC-46 Pegasus military aerial refueling tanker programme in quarterly results on Wednesday, paring gains in profit margins compared to a year ago.

The world’s biggest maker of jetliners raised its full-year earnings and cash flow forecasts as it beat forecasts for earnings per share and reported margins rising in its main commercial airlines segment and overall business.

However, the latest losses on the air tanker programme, which some analysts had speculated could come back to haunt Boeing despite assurances to the contrary earlier this year, helped prod the company’s shares marginally lower in pre-market trade.

Boeing shares are still up almost 70% this year.

"The overall result is very close to our expectations with only a small change to the full year guidance," analysts from research house Vertical Research Partners said in a note on the results. "[It is a] modest increase to 2017 guidance."

The costs of the troubled programme also weighed on Boeing results in the first quarter of this year and chief financial officer Greg Smith said then that the cost would not recur in future quarters. The company said the charges for the tanker programme — split between $256m for its commercial airlines business and $73m for the defence unit — related to changes made to the aircraft as it progresses through late-stage testing.

Boeing has streamlined production, shed jobs and wound down development costs this year to dramatically improve profit and cash flow, as it competes with European rival Airbus amid burgeoning demand from airlines for more capable planes at lower prices.

Its core operating margin rose to 9.8% in the third quarter ended September 30, from 9.2% a year earlier. The company raised its operating cash flow forecast for the full year to about $12.5bn from its previous forecast of $12.25bn and its 2017 core earnings per share forecast to between $9.90 and $10.10, from between $9.80 and $10.00, previously.

The rise in the full-year profit forecast was driven by a lower-than-expected tax rate, the company said. A year ago it included a tax gain of 98c per share in the third quarter, driving a dip in core earnings for the same period this year to $2.72 per share from $3.51 per share.

Core earnings still beat average analysts’ estimate of $2.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Quarterly operating cash flow increased about 6% to $3.40bn, and was higher than Street’s expectation of $2.83bn. Revenue rose 1.7% to $24.31bn, beating estimate of $23.92bn.

Reuters