Markets

Bonds gain good ground as rand hits fresh high

04 January 2018 - 13:13 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African government bonds strengthened along with the rand on Thursday morning, with the local currency reaching levels last seen in mid-2015.

By 11.46am, the benchmark R186 bond was 7.5 basis points stronger. It was bid at 8.53%, from a previous close of 8.605%.

The rand was 0.9% stronger versus the dollar at R12.25, after briefly touching a low of R12.23 earlier in the day.

The Star reported that President Jacob Zuma had been given until next Wednesday to step down as SA’s president.

Several ANC national executive committee members said Zuma faced another motion of no confidence if he did not voluntarily leave his position, the publication reported.

The rand has firmed from about R13.50 to the dollar prior to the ANC’s elective conference, which began on December 16 and during which Ramaphosa was named head of the governing party.

The local unit was last seen 0.8% stronger compared with the euro and the pound, at R14.74 to the euro and R16.58 to the pound.

Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out

The rand is at its best level in 30 months on reports that the ANC NEC wants Zuma to face another motion of no confidence
Markets
7 hours ago

Resurgent rand sends JSE down

The currency has rebounded on news of a fresh drive to get Jacob Zuma out of the Union Buildings — but this sent miners tumbling and undid the gains ...
Markets
7 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm

The behind-the-scenes fight over getting Jacob Zuma out of office will soon break into the open, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out
Markets
2.
Rand makes good early gains to the dollar
Markets
3.
Rand rally stumbles despite dollar’s doldrums
Markets
4.
JSE lifts and Steinhoff rebounds further on ...
Markets
5.
Resurgent rand sends JSE down
Markets

Related Articles

Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out
Markets

Resurgent rand sends JSE down
Markets

Oil extends gains on US weather, Iranian unrest
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.