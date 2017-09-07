Euro and world stocks climb ahead of ECB meeting

London — The euro climbed and stocks inched higher on Thursday, as markets waited to hear just how close the European Central Bank (ECB) was to scaling back its more than €2-trillion stimulus programme.

The was relief of sorts too after Donald Trump and US Congress leaders struck a surprise deal to push a showdown on the country’s debt limit back to December, and that there had been no further escalation in the North Korea crisis.

A fifth day of gains in vehicle stocks helped German shares outperform a sluggish open for European equities with banks under pressure before the much-awaited ECB meeting.

ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to lay the groundwork to wind back its asset purchase programme, though few investors expect to see a clear framework just yet.

The euro’s sharp rise this year has started to cause some discomfort in part of the eurozone. It drifted higher against a broad swathe of currencies in early trading.

A fourth day of gains took it back above $1.1950 against the dollar while a broad tick higher in European bond yields pushed 10-year German debt up two basis points to 0.36% and Spanish and Italian paper to 1.45 and 2%, respectively.

"Most people are on the same page that the ECB will do something to reduce their accommodation [soon]," said JP Morgan Asset management strategist Nandini Ramakrishnan.

"We don’t expect them to announce the start of tapering this meeting, but we do expect them to give us an idea they will start in January. The details are more likely to come at the October meeting," she added.

Canada’s dollar held its gains, after a surprise interest-rate rise on Wednesday reminded everyone that Group of 7 monetary settings would not remain super-easy forever.

It also showed the very clear implication of policy tightening right now — the Canadian dollar surged more than 2%t one point to its highest levels in two years.

And analysts say that is the ECB’s main conundrum.

All the economic activity signals suggest it should take its foot off the gas, but the 13% surge of the euro already this year is playing havoc with its sub-target inflation outlook and it will want to step lightly for fear of compounding the problem with another exchange-rate jump.

The Swedish krona, which is the only northern European currency to have risen against the euro in 2017, fell after its central bank said it was introducing a bigger buffer on its inflation target. That should give it more leeway on policy moves.

US debt deal

Asian markets had been mildly risk-on overnight.

China’s yuan rose past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level for the first time since May 2016. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi, which has been burdened by tension over North Korea, jumped 1.2% too, on course to mark its biggest gain in four months amid signs that major powers were talking intensively on the situation.

Speaking in Russia, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was having discussions with the leaders of Russia, Japan and the US, and that there would be no war on the peninsula.

Sentiment had also been helped after US President Donald Trump forged a surprising deal with Democrats in Congress to raise the US debt limit and provide government funding until December 15, embracing his political adversaries and blindsiding fellow Republicans in a rare bipartisan accord.

There was some disappointment the deal had been so short-term. But US economic data was also fairly upbeat. A gauge of services sector activity by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) accelerated in August.

"The deadline on the debt ceiling has been extended just by three months so it will come back to haunt markets again later this year. Still, markets liked it as we don’t have to worry about it for now," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

The news lifted yields on US treasuries, with the 10-year yield holding back to 2.1% from its 10-month low of 2.054% touched on Wednesday.

In Commodities, oil prices maintained much of this week’s strong gains as the reopening of US Gulf Coast refineries improved the outlook after sharp falls caused by Hurricane Harvey.

US crude futures were at $49.07 per barrel, down 0.2% from late US levels after having gained 3.0% in the previous three sessions.

Brent traded at $54.11 a barrel, down 0.2% but still not far from its three-and-a-half month high of $54.31 touched on Wednesday.

Traders are now shifting their focus to Hurricane Irma, ranked as one of the five most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in the last 80 years, which was passing over the northern-most Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon and expected to reach Florida at the weekend.

Reuters