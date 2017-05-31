Better than expected Chinese PMI may buoy JSE

China’s higher than expected purchasing managers index (PMI) for May could buoy the JSE on Wednesday.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.25% stronger and mainland China’s Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges were slightly higher after China’s PMI remained at April’s 51.2 points in May, beating expectations that it would fall.

Tokyo, however, followed the gloomy tone set by the US and Europe on Tuesday. The Topix index was down 0.4% and the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning, tracking the S&P 500, which closed 0.12% lower, and the Euro Stoxx 50, which closed 0.5% lower.

The rand was 0.7% stronger against the pound at R16.79/£ at 7am. The British currency fell after a new poll forecast the ruling Conservatives would lose 20 seats at the June 8 election while the main opposition Labour Party gained 28.

Grocery chain Spar is scheduled to release its interim results for the 26 weeks to April 1 on Wednesday.

In its December quarter trading update, Spar said it grew sales by 17% to R25.6bn in the 13 weeks to December 31.

Sales were boosted by the inclusion of its parent group’s Swiss business which the South African group acquired in April 2016.

Spar said sales in SA grew 5.8%. But excluding Build It, its South African sales increased by 6.2%, and its liquor sales remained robust in its home market, with sales growth exceeding 11.3%.

Mining contractor Buildmax said on May 5 it expected to report on Wednesday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-February improved to between 23.35c and 19.5c from the prior year’s 84c.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is scheduled to release April’s trade balance figures at 2pm.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan, in her weekly economics note sent on Friday, forecast a surplus of R8bn in April following March’s R11.4bn surplus.

"Based on the available data to date, the cumulative surplus for the first quarter of 2017 totalled R5bn compared with a deficit of R24.3bn incurred in the first quarter of 2016," Kaplan said.

"The lift in commodity prices in the second half of 2016 and into 2017, coupled with improved prospects for global demand, have buoyed export growth. Indeed, global indicators of economic activity, such as global trade momentum and the global PMI, have turned higher.

"Concurrently, weak domestic consumption and investment activity have contributed to suppressing import growth."