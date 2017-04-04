Markets

Futures firmer as Dow opens flat and JSE all share closes up on platinums

04 April 2017 - 18:08 PM Maarten Mittner
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

South African futures were firmer on Tuesday on a flat opening of the Dow and a firmer closing on the JSE. The Dow gained a marginal 0.10% in early evening trade.

The all share closed 0.39% higher at 52,660.70 and the benchmark top 40 rose 0.41%. Platinums added 5.05% and the gold index gained 3.98%, while resources climbed 1.34%. General retailers shed 1.04%, and food and drug retailers lost 0.75%. Property shed 0.57%. Banks ended the day 0.1% softer and financials were flat (-0.04%).

Market sentiment was driven by S&P Global’s downgrading of SA’s sovereign rating which came late on Monday.

The rand firmed against the dollar, gaining more than 40c from its weakest level of the day. The rand was at R13.5744to the dollar in early evening trade.

At 5.44pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.61% higher at 46‚461 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,689 from Monday’s 32,929.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sales figures point to poor outlook
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as local currency seeks direction ...
Markets
3.
JSE’s miners likely to follow Sydney’s down on ...
Markets
4.
Rand dips as dollar attempts a rebound
Markets
5.
Oil slides as US pumps more
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.