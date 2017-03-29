JSE closes stronger as rand recovers ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

The JSE closed stronger on Wednesday in choppy trade as resources firmed, despite a recovery in the rand which resulted in weaker platinum and gold stocks on a stronger dollar.

Banks and financials remained under pressure, but property and retail stocks came back from the day’s weakest levels on positive sentiment from European markets.

Markets were eyeing today’s Cabinet meeting, with President Jacob Zuma expected to announce a reshuffle afterwards. Analysts attributed the rand’s recovery to anti-Zuma rhetoric at the funeral of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, at which Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan received a standing ovation.

However, sentiment remained cautious ahead of the Cabinet meeting. Zuma recalled Gordhan from an international investor road-show on Monday, sparking speculation he may be fired, but that the president would be forced to give some ground to critics by appointing a comparatively market-friendly replacement.

"We ascribe a 50% probability to this deal and it would be negative for the rand and bond market," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne. Capital Economics has a 25% probability on a "nuclear option" in which Zuma could sack Gordhan as part of a general cull of his Cabinet critics.

Commodity prices were softer for most of the day, providing little guidance to the markets.

The all share closed 0.26% higher at 52,444.80 and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.42%. Resources firmed 1.02% and industrials added 0.6%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.31%. Banks dropped 2.45% and financials lost 0.99%. Platinums were down 0.38% and the gold index shed 0.23%.

The Dow Jones did not follow up on its strong performance on Tuesday, softening 0.20% at the JSE’s close, despite US consumer confidence rising to a 17-year high.

US market sentiment remained cautious as there was significant room for disappointment if the higher consumer confidence does not translate to improved company earnings, Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said. "It is therefore critical that President Donald Trump does not massively under-deliver on the vast array of promises made during his election campaign," he said.

European markets were firmer after a letter from UK Prime Minister Theresa May was formally delivered to EU Council president Donald Tusk. The Article 50 Brexit negotiation process with the EU will now start in earnest.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.31% and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.35%, while the German Dax added 0.45%.

Among the big miners, BHP Billiton rose 2.2% to R202.58.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco rose 0.97% to R852.59.

Bidvest shed 0.85% to R160.05 and Remgro lost 0.24% to R211.50.

FirstRand led the losses among banks, falling 3.72% to R48.34. Standard Bank shed 2.85% to R150.85 and Capitec lost 1.83% to R792.25 after releasing annual results on Tuesday.

Among financials, Old Mutual closed 1.14% lower at R34.60 and MMI Holdings was 3.63% down at R24.15.

Shoprite gained 1.07% to R204.36 while Woolworths added 0.87% to R72.70.

Hyprop retreated 2.01% to R126.94.

Life Healthcare plummeted 8.75% to R30.75.