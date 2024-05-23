Roofless AMG Mythos concept launched in Monaco

Racing driver Sir Lewis Hamilton was on hand to premier the new Mercedes-AMG Purespeed concept ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes‑AMG has used the Monaco Grand Prix pomp and pageantry, and the eminence of racing drivers Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, to showcase the new Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept car.
The car was unveiled on a floating pontoon in the harbour. It’s the first of the new and ultra-limited Mythos range, according to Mercedes-AMG.
It’s based on the SL-roadster but truncated A-pillars transform it into a modern day SLR Stirling Moss. Only 75 of the speedster from 2009 bearing the name of the late British driver were built. Moss and co-driver Denis Jenkinson drove a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR to victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia race in Sicily, Italy.
Only 250 units of the new Mythos with a long-bonnet and an AMG-One inspired front end will be available to collectors. Distinct design elements include a halo inspired by the curved driver crash-protection system used in Formula 1 cars, though this one splits the driver and passenger instead of acting as full head protection. A pair of helmets is provided.
More design details are the two flying buttresses behind the seats; reminiscent of the Moss-Jenkinson 300 SLR, while the eye-catching red, grey and black paintwork tips a hat to another victorious Mercedes car.
Only 250 of the two-seat, open-cockpit speedsters are earmarked for the most ardent Mercedes-Benz collectors. Picture: SUPPLIED
At the 1924 Targa Florio — another prestigious race in Sicily — Mercedes-Benz painted its entries red to avoid possible obstructions from Italian fans. Period-specific Mercedes-Benz race cars were painted white.
More exclusive features of the new Mythos include a custom dashboard clock designed by IWC Schaffhausen and front wheels finished with carbon fibre cladding.
