First Drive
Face-lifted Mercedes-Benz GLS range launched in SA
The revamp places the GLS at the pinnacle of luxury seven-seven seaters for the family
The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is now on sale in SA. Four models are on offer, starting with GLS450d, GLS 580S, GLS 63 AMG and the GLS 600 Maybach. As a concept the GLS is aimed at those wanting a large seven-seater SUV with luxury appointments associated with S-Class ownership.
The latest model has a handsome exterior look made more striking by a large radiator grille with four louvres and a revised bumper in the 450d and 580S models. The AMG is differentiated by the AMG-specific grille with numerous vertical slats while the range-topping GLS 600 is distinguished through a unique grille with more chrome and vertical bars, and air inlet grilles that feature a Maybach pattern. Wheel sizes start from 20-inches right up to 23-inches with new patterns, and colour options introduced...
