Local News
Major fall in new vehicle sales recorded in March
Year-on-year export sales also noted a decline of 8,975 units (27.1%) to 24,161 units in March
03 April 2024 - 11:24
The constrained business environment, amplified by weak consumer demand and the Easter holidays, have affected the new-vehicle market’s performance, Automotive Business Council Naamsa said on Tuesday.
Naamsa has reported that new-vehicle cars sales of 44,237 units in March 2024 was a decline of 5,877 units, down 11.7% from the 50,114 vehicles sold in March 2023. ..
