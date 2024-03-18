Hilux single cab armouring available at Toyota dealers

Approved armouring for the Toyota Hilux Hilux 2.4 GD-6 is now available at Toyota dealers nationwide. Picture: SUPPLIED
Specialist armouring company SVI Engineering has announced that the Stopgun V2.0 B6-level armouring package by the Pretoria based company is now fully approved by Toyota SA, and available to order directly from dealerships countrywide.
The B6-level protection is now officially part of Toyota’s Conversions and Accessories product line-up, and thus the bakkie’s standard manufacturer warranty and service plan remain intact, while the entire package — including the price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armouring kit — can be fully financed.
The Stopgun V2.0 package is an optional conversion on four Hilux single cab models powered by the 2.4l GD-6 engine and mated with six-speed manual transmission exclusively. These are the 2.4 GD-6 SR, 2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR, 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider and 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider.
The level B6 armour is aimed at security forces in various sectors and features unobtrusive integrated door armour, flat 38mm thick glass, and bullet resistant steel fabrication for the roof, front fenders, pillars, battery and ABS unit. The protection is against AK47, R1 and R5 assault rifles while gunports are provided as standard but can be deleted on request.
The curtain airbags in the Hilux S/C derivatives in question remain fully functional while a front suspension upgrade is also included in the price, with uprated door hinges which were tested through 20,000 opening-and-closing cycles, and a reinforced rear bumper as standard fitment.
The battery and ABS unit also get protection as part of the V2.0 package. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Already well proven in the field, our Stopgun V2.0 package has passed Toyota’s rigorous durability test, comprising a full teardown and up to 200,000km of real-world usage,” said Nicol Louw, SVI business development director.
The Toyota-approved B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package is priced at R333,753 (excluding VAT). The kit takes three weeks to install at SVI’s factory.
Local News
Hilux single cab armouring available at Toyota dealers
The B6-level protection from SVI retains the warranty and service plan and can be financed by the carmaker
Specialist armouring company SVI Engineering has announced that the Stopgun V2.0 B6-level armouring package by the Pretoria based company is now fully approved by Toyota SA, and available to order directly from dealerships countrywide.
The B6-level protection is now officially part of Toyota’s Conversions and Accessories product line-up, and thus the bakkie’s standard manufacturer warranty and service plan remain intact, while the entire package — including the price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armouring kit — can be fully financed.
The Stopgun V2.0 package is an optional conversion on four Hilux single cab models powered by the 2.4l GD-6 engine and mated with six-speed manual transmission exclusively. These are the 2.4 GD-6 SR, 2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR, 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider and 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider.
The level B6 armour is aimed at security forces in various sectors and features unobtrusive integrated door armour, flat 38mm thick glass, and bullet resistant steel fabrication for the roof, front fenders, pillars, battery and ABS unit. The protection is against AK47, R1 and R5 assault rifles while gunports are provided as standard but can be deleted on request.
The curtain airbags in the Hilux S/C derivatives in question remain fully functional while a front suspension upgrade is also included in the price, with uprated door hinges which were tested through 20,000 opening-and-closing cycles, and a reinforced rear bumper as standard fitment.
“Already well proven in the field, our Stopgun V2.0 package has passed Toyota’s rigorous durability test, comprising a full teardown and up to 200,000km of real-world usage,” said Nicol Louw, SVI business development director.
The Toyota-approved B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package is priced at R333,753 (excluding VAT). The kit takes three weeks to install at SVI’s factory.
Roadshows give Cape drivers chance to pay fines before Easter roadblocks
Fuel price increases in April but lower than expected
Swedes crash-test safer front end designs
REVIEW: Devouring dust roads in a Porsche Cayenne S Coupe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Volkswagen Amarok gets a discreet B6 armouring package
New Ford Ranger bakkie now available with factory approved SVI armouring
SVI offers new B4 armour for Toyota Land Cruiser 300
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.