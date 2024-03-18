Roadshows give Cape drivers chance to pay fines before Easter roadblocks

The traffic fine roadshow will return to the Cape Town Civic Centre from March 25-27. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cape Town traffic authorities are giving motorists the opportunity to clear outstanding fines or warrants in a central location and eliminate the risk of being arrested at a roadblock.
The traffic service’s “traffic fine roadshows” have become popular, with more than 2,000 motorists paying 16,923 outstanding fines and 5,150 warrants being finalised at the December one. Total payments amounted to more than R4.6m.
The latest roadshow comes before the Easter long weekend, which will have increased roadblocks and will be held at the Cape Town Civic Centre from March 25-27, starting at 8.30am daily. Motorists must bring their SA ID document, driving licence, passport or traffic register certificate.
Should you not be able to attend the roadshow in person, you can send someone on your behalf, provided they are able to produce their own ID, a copy of the ID of the person who sent them and an affidavit giving them permission to act on your behalf.
The following services will be available:
All fine-related enquiries for vehicles registered in the person’s name;
Application for a reduction on traffic fines issued;
Payment of outstanding fines;
Inquiries about warrants and/or summons issued and the finalising of them; and
The removal of administration marks against their name on the NaTIS system.
“We have been meeting the motoring public halfway with positive results, and I encourage those with outstanding fines and warrants to exploit this latest opportunity,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“It’s a good-faith gesture as we head into the busy Easter weekend and a reminder that there will be increased roadblocks and operations to trace scofflaws. So, do the right thing and settle overdue fines or warrants, either by visiting the roadshow or by using the existing channels. The alternative is to risk time behind bars should you be caught at a roadblock or vehicle checkpoint, or worse — tracked down by our tracing teams.”
Motorists at the roadshow will not be arrested for any outstanding warrants. The roadshow is there to assist the public in finalising outstanding traffic matters.
Fines with no amount stipulated are known as no admission of guilt fines. They cannot be finalised at the roadshow unless a summons with a confirmed court date has been received.
