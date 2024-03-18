The Marine Surf Lifesaving Club’s ladies surf boat crew will compete at the world champs in Australia later in 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
More than 1,200 competitors from nippers to masters will compete at the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships at Durban’s Addington Beach from March 21-27.
Lifesaving SA (LSA) said on Friday the event would be preceded by the African championships on March 19 and 20 when SA would attempt to defend their continental title won in Egypt in 2022.
They are up against Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Kenya as well as a local invitation side, which is the equivalent of the second team.
Competitions will take place in the sea and on the beach near uShaka Marine World on the promenade while pool events will take place at Kings Park.
Up for grabs at the national championships are spots at the world championships in Australia later in 2024.
A team, including LSA director of sport Craig van Rooyen, GM Helen Herbert, the Lifesaving KZN organising committee and representatives from the eThekwini municipality, sponsors and Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, would ensure all championship events proceed safely, LSA said.
“We can look forward to action-packed events, top performances with great camaraderie and stiff competition in pool and surf events over the seven days of action,” said Van Rooyen.
Nippers to masters ready for action at African and national lifesaving champs
More than 1,200 competitors will compete at the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships in Durban
