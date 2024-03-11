Taycan Turbo GT launched as the most powerful Porsche yet

The Taycan Turbo GT silently blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.3 sec, or just 2.2 sec with the Weissach package. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has launched the Turbo GT as the brand’s most powerful car yet.
The new high-performance flagship of the electric Taycan sports sedan is also available as a track-focused lightweight model with a Weissach package and the rear seats removed to shave off 70kg.
The potent all-wheel drive Porsche recently set two new lap records before its official unveiling. A preproduction Taycan Turbo GT in January become the fastest four-door electric car to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and the second-quickest EV overall, with Porsche development driver Lars Kern posting a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes.
Kern followed this up by setting a new EV lap record in the Turbo GT with Weissach package at California’s Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in February. The time of 1:27.87 min is the best achieved by a road-approved electric car.
Both cars produce 580kW of power, with launch control that increases to 760kW of overboost power or up to 815kW for two seconds.
When triggered, up to 120kW of additional power is available for 10 sec at the press of a button in Attack Mode. Optimised for track driving, it is based on the push-to-pass system used by the Porsche 99X racing cars in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The boost is indicated by a countdown timer in the instrument cluster and dynamically staged with animated rings on the speedometer.
Improving the robustness of the gearbox has allowed Porsche to improve maximum torque to 1,340Nm, while the claimed range of the Taycan Turbo GT models is 555km.
The Taycan Turbo GT silently blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.3 sec, or just 2.2 sec with the Weissach package — respectively one- to two-tenths of a second faster than the Taycan Turbo S, the previous flagship of the range. There is an even greater difference of 1.3 sec from 0-200 km/h, which takes 6.6 sec for the Turbo GT and 6.4 sec with the Weissach package. Top speed of the Taycan Turbo GT is 290km/h and 305km/h with the Weissach package.
In combination with various lightweight construction and aerodynamics measures, these all-electric GT sports cars raise the bar in terms of driving dynamics, says Porsche.
“The two records in Laguna Seca and on the Nordschleife show what great track potential there is in the Taycan,” says model line vice-president Kevin Giek.
“To prove your mettle on the track, it’s not enough to simply have as much power as possible. The overall package of accelerating and braking, cornering grip, aerodynamics, stability and fine-tuning has to be right.”
Using lightweight carbon fibre in body trims, Porsche has reduced the weight of the Taycan Turbo GT by up to 75kg compared with the Taycan Turbo S. The bucket seats are made of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), while a lightweight luggage compartment and the omission of the electric soft-closing function of the tailgate also save weight.
The Taycan Turbo GT is equipped as standard with the dynamics package. This includes the Porsche active ride suspension with GT-specific tuning, ensuring an ideal connection to the road at all times thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads.
The Taycan Turbo GT rides on 21-inch lightweight forged wheels with relief-milled spokes that not only save weight but help ventilate the ceramic brakes, which come as standard.
Inside, the sporty Race-Tex features come with black leather trims and Turbo GT logos embroidered on the front headrests.
The flagship Taycans are identified by a front spoiler with aeroblade and an adaptive spoiler with a Gurney flap featuring a high-gloss carbon-weave finish. Aerodynamic measures include air deflectors on the underbody and a new front diffuser. At the rear, the Weissach package features a fixed wing in a carbon-weave finish, offering up to 220kg of downforce.
Matrix LED headlights come as standard and can be upgraded to HD matrix LED headlights as a no-cost option.
Six exterior colours are available, including the new paint options of Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic that are reserved exclusively for the Taycan Turbo GT for one year. The extensive Paint to Sample programme from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers further customisation options.
A set of decals with the Taycan logo is available in the lower part of the doors and on the front bonnet, either in Volt Blue or Black.
Inside, the sporty Race-Tex features come with black leather trims and Turbo GT logos embroidered on the front headrests. The standard equipment also includes lightweight full bucket seats in a high gloss carbon-weave finish. Front adaptive sports seats with electric 18-way adjustment and memory package can be ordered at no extra charge.
The order books are open and both models will be available in SA from model year 2025 priced at R5,765,000.
TechArt gets more power and poise out of Porsche 911 Turbo S
A 121-year old Mercedes claims a record price
Mercedes retakes most valuable car brand title from Tesla
