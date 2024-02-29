Life / Motoring

Maserati unveils Grancabrio soft-top stunner

Trident’s new spyder has iconic design and open-top elegance

29 February 2024 - 16:37
by Denis Droppa
The soft top takes 14 seconds to fold away at driving speeds up to 50km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
Following the launch of the second-generation Maserati Granturismo grand touring coupé in 2023, the Italian firm has unveiled the stunning open-topped Grancabrio version for customers seeking an open-air driving experience.

The electric roof of the four-seater spyder is made of fabric to take as little space as possible in the boot and takes 14 seconds to fold or unfold at driving speeds up to 50km/h. The soft top is available in five colours and is operated from the central display via a touch button.

A neck warmer comes standard to heat the driver and passenger’s necks at three different levels of intensity. An optional wind stopper reduces turbulence in the passenger compartment when there are two people aboard.

Leather-lined luxury inside the Grancabrio’s four-seat cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
At launch, the Grancabrio is available as a range-topping Trofeo model powered by a 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbo Nettuno engine that sends 390kW to the road via all-wheel-drive.

Maserati hasn’t quoted performance figures for the Grancabrio, but it should not be too far off the lighter Granturismo coupé which boasts a 320km/h top speed and scoots from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The Maserati Grancabrio is expected to arrive in SA in the fourth quarter of 2024 at prices to be confirmed.

