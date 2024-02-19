The Ultimate sneaker collection consisting of 99 of the world’s 100 rarest sneakers, cars including iconic Porsches, Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz models, and sports memorabilia are going on auction at RM Sotheby’s from May 31 to June 1.
Titled the “Dare to Dream Collection”, this bevy of wearables that includes limited-edition Nike, Air Jordan, and Adidas sneakers, will be showcased in a sprawling exhibition space in Toronto ahead of the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The collection belongs to Canadian entrepreneur and collector Miles Spencer Nadal, who in 2019 bought the entire collection from Sotheby’s for a cool $850,000 and then opened a museum to friends, family and charitable organisations.
Why did he leave that one pair? The story goes that Nadal originally wanted all 100 pairs of sneakers, but the consignor of the ultra-rare 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” opted out of selling the handmade retro shoes originally designed for runners at the Olympic trials in 1972. Then they were expected to fetch more than $100,000.
Nadal is also an avid rare car collector and acquired 142 cars and 40 motorcycles, including a Karl Benz Motorwagen, a1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, a 1988 Porsche 959, a 1965 Aston Martin DB5, a 1993 Jaguar XJ220, a 1965 Shelby GT350 and a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.
NEWS
RM Sotheby’s to auction rare collection of cars and sneakers
The auction takes place in May-June and includes collectible Air Jordans and iconic cars
The Ultimate sneaker collection consisting of 99 of the world’s 100 rarest sneakers, cars including iconic Porsches, Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz models, and sports memorabilia are going on auction at RM Sotheby’s from May 31 to June 1.
Titled the “Dare to Dream Collection”, this bevy of wearables that includes limited-edition Nike, Air Jordan, and Adidas sneakers, will be showcased in a sprawling exhibition space in Toronto ahead of the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The collection belongs to Canadian entrepreneur and collector Miles Spencer Nadal, who in 2019 bought the entire collection from Sotheby’s for a cool $850,000 and then opened a museum to friends, family and charitable organisations.
Why did he leave that one pair? The story goes that Nadal originally wanted all 100 pairs of sneakers, but the consignor of the ultra-rare 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” opted out of selling the handmade retro shoes originally designed for runners at the Olympic trials in 1972. Then they were expected to fetch more than $100,000.
Nadal is also an avid rare car collector and acquired 142 cars and 40 motorcycles, including a Karl Benz Motorwagen, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, a 1988 Porsche 959, a 1965 Aston Martin DB5, a 1993 Jaguar XJ220, a 1965 Shelby GT350 and a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO.
Check out the collection here.
Lemons nine-hour race to make Cape Town debut
Can’t afford a Lamborghini? Buy a scale model for R290,000
Martin Winterkorn tells court he did not deceive investors over VW Dieselgate saga
Mercedes-Benz unveils a diamond-studded G-Class for Valentine’s Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.