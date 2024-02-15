Life / Motoring

Can’t afford a Lamborghini? Buy a scale model for R290,000

Amalgam Collection makes meticulous pint-sized recreations of iconic sportscars

15 February 2024 - 21:16
by Denis Droppa
The model Revuelto recreates every visible aspect of its full-sized donor vehicle. Picture: SUPPLIED
Not many people can afford a Lamborghini Revuelto, which at R12.8m is one of the most expensive vehicles you can buy.

It was unveiled in 2023 during the brand’s 60th anniversary year and is the marque’s first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car

Model-car company Amalgam Collection has created a scale model of the V12 Italian supercar for £14,835 (R290,000). For the same price as a well-specced Toyota Starlet that you can actually drive, the 1:8 scale Revuelto is built for the purpose of looking pretty on a coffee table or inside a glass cabinet.

It’s an eye-watering price but this is no ordinary model you’d buy from an average toy shop. Amalgam Collection makes some of the most desirable handcrafted large-scale model cars in the world, and at more than 50cm in length each 1:8 scale model is built using the finest materials.

The model Revuelto recreates every visible aspect of its full-sized donor vehicle, including the colour of the stitching on the seats, the licence plates and the brake calipers.

In addition to the new Revuelto, the British company has added the seminal Countach LP400 to its collection. The LP400 was the first generation Countach built between 1974 and 1978. The Countach, alongside the Miura, sits at the very core of Lamborghini’s legacy and to many fans it remains the best-looking Lamborghini ever. The 1:8 scale model is priced at £14,835 (R354,000).

The Countach LP400 was the first generation Countach built between 1974 and 1978. Picture: SUPPLIED
Available in Giallo Fly yellow hue or Rosso Red, the model Countach is intricately detailed inside and out. This includes scale-size switches to operate the doors, headlights, front compartment and rear engine cover. 

Both cars are officially licensed by Automobili Lamborghini, continuing a longstanding partnership going back 15 years. Limited to 199 units, each 1:8 scale Amalgam model takes  more than 400 hours to hand-build and assemble by a small team of expert craftspeople from thousands of precisely engineered parts, to the most intricate of details.

For cars they have already modelled at 1:8 in a limited edition, the team at Amalgam offers a tailormade service, customising a model to perfectly match the specification of an owner’s real car. The bespoke tailormade model Revuelto is priced at £17,425 (R416,000).

The Amalgam Collection can be found here.

