Picture: SUPPLIED
The Countach LP400 was the first generation Countach built between 1974 and 1978.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Can’t afford a Lamborghini? Buy a scale model for R290,000
Amalgam Collection makes meticulous pint-sized recreations of iconic sportscars
Available in Giallo Fly yellow hue or Rosso Red, the model Countach is intricately detailed inside and out. This includes scale-size switches to operate the doors, headlights, front compartment and rear engine cover.
The Amalgam Collection can be found here.
